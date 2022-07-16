Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

