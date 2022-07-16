Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.31. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 104,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $192.43 million, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Rating ) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

