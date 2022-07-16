Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 76.7% in June

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 600,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

WBND stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

