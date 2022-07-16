Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Up 281.1% in June

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 281.1% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.74 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

