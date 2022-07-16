West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.08

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 15559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.