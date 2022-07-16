Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.