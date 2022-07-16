Wells Fargo & Company Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $58.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

