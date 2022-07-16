WebDollar (WEBD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.64 million and $5,670.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00119050 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,486,601,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
