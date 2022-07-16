WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.02-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.00 million-$532.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.51 million.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $168.11 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.61 and a twelve month high of $258.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.89.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in WD-40 by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in WD-40 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in WD-40 by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

