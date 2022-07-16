WazirX Hits One Day Volume of $6.10 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. WazirX has a market cap of $86.22 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.