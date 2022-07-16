Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Financial Analysis

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Velocity Acquisition and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayfair 9 7 8 0 1.96

Valuation & Earnings

Wayfair has a consensus price target of $124.96, suggesting a potential upside of 140.31%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.40 -$131.00 million ($4.57) -11.38

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Volatility & Risk

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Wayfair -3.54% N/A -10.15%

Summary

Wayfair beats Velocity Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

