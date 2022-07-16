Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s 3rd Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 2.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.17% of Waters worth $32,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $334.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.84. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.43.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.