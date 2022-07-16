Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WM opened at $152.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

