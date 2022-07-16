Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Raised to $41.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

