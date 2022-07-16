Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.07. 7,061,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

