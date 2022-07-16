Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $773,428.81 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $773,428.81 and approximately $143,991.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

