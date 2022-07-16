Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

