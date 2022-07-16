W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

