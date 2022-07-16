Voyager Token Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $118.68 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 118.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

