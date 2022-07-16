Vox.Finance Trading Down 1.5% This Week (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $74,082.99 and $43,725.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00052516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022776 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 106,860 coins and its circulating supply is 75,226 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
