Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €34.45 ($34.45) and last traded at €34.00 ($34.00). Approximately 6,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.90 ($33.90).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $597.18 million and a PE ratio of 28.57.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.