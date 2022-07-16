VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

