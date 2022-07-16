Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 7.4%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.95. 2,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Vita Coco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

