Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Visionstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.