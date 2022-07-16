Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
NCV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 3,000,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
