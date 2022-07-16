Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 3,000,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

