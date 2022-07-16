Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

