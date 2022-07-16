VINchain (VIN) One Day Volume Hits $90,002.00

VINchain (VIN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $864,418.68 and approximately $90,002.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

