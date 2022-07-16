VIG (VIG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58.00

VIG (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. VIG has a market capitalization of $778,136.57 and approximately $58.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,578,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

