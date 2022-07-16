Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

