Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 41,333 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$604,288.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares in the company, valued at C$4,093,614.62. In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$25,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,808.16. Also, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 41,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$604,288.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,093,614.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,870 shares of company stock worth $170,035 and sold 57,400 shares worth $837,987.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

