Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -503.50, a P/E/G ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,253 shares of company stock worth $2,907,592. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.