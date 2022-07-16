Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VERI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Veritone has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

