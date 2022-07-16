Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Tops $45.47 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Verasity has a total market cap of $45.47 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000244 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004274 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

