Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Trading Down 2.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.47. 16,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 46,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.