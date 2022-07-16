Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

