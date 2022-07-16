Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.08.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $391,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.