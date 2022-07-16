Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target Cut to €34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.50 ($35.50) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VTWRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $27.00 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

