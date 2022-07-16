Valobit (VBIT) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Valobit (VBIT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Valobit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and $50,838.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valobit has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Valobit Coin Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

Buying and Selling Valobit

