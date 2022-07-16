Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of MTN opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average is $256.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

