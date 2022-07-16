VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 250.5% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,338. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

