Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,695,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In related news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

