USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

