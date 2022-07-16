USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

