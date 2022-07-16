USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,333.3%.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

