Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $368.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.86. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 137,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

