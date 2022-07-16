Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.40

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 1170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $756.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Univest Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

