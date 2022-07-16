Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of UVE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 118,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,973. The firm has a market cap of $381.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

