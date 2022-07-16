Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.76

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.76 and last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 2019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

