United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stake Boosted by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United States Cellular by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,439 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

United States Cellular Stock Performance

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 84,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

