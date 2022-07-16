United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $105.50 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.