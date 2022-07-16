United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $105.50 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
